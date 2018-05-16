Balfour wins Scarborough cliff stabilisation

Balfour Beatty has been awarded a £13.5m contract by Scarborough Borough Council to stabilise the cliffs behind the town’s Spa building.

Work on the Scarborough Spa slope stabilisation scheme starts on Wednesday 30th May. It will involve piling along the rear of the Spa complex with almost horizontal drainage to address the deep seated failure of the slope, soil reinforcement (nailing) and re-grading of the slope, together with further drainage measures, other works including repairs to the arch structure near the Spa Cliff lift and relaying of cliff access paths.

The scheme is expected to be completed by Christmas 2019 but both client contractor are “mindful that the timetable for works of this magnitude could be subject to the unpredictable influences of weather and the surrounding coastal environment”.

Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for harbours, coast and flood protection, Mike Cockerill, said: “This is a major engineering project and the works are critical to reducing the risk of a deep seated landslip damaging or destroying properties located within the immediate South Cliff area.”

Balfour Beatty regional managing director Stephen Semple said: “We have extensive coastal protection experience and have successfully completed numerous cliff stabilisation schemes. We look forward to commencing works which will strengthen and improve the slopes below the Esplanade and behind the historic Scarborough Spa, through on-going collaboration with Scarborough Borough Council and our integrated delivery team.”