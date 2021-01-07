Balfour's Buckley moves to Van Elle

David Buckley

David Buckley joins Van Elle from Balfour Beatty where he was most recently director and general manager of its track monitoring business Omnicom, having previously been engineering director of Balfour Beatty Rail.

“I’m excited for a new challenge with Van Elle, which is in a period of real growth,” he said. “I’m looking forward to enhancing our rail services and providing even more value-engineered solutions to clients and helping the company reach it’s potential.”

Chief executive Mark Cutler, who himself joined Van Elle from Balfour Beatty in 2018, said: “Specialist rail geotechnical engineering is a very important aspect of Van Elle’s broad capabilities, so we are delighted to welcome David to lead our ambitious growth plans. He brings excellent experience, knowledge and innovative thinking to our team, is a collaborative leader and is well known throughout the rail industry.”

David Buckley is a civil engineering graduate of Sheffield University and a chartered mechanical engineer. He is a fellow of the Permanent Way Institute (PWI) and Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) and has also represented the UK as chairman of a European panel for gauging standards.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk