Ballast Nedam team wins Schiphol pier

A joint venture of Ballast Nedam and TAV Construction has won a contract to build a new pier at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands.

Royal Schiphol Group is client for the contract, which also includes the construction of gatehouses and surrounding aircraft stands.

The 55,000m2 pier will feature five gates for narrow-body aircraft on the north side and three gates for wide-body aircraft on the south side. Commissioning of the pier is planned for the end of 2019.

"We are very satisfied with the combination between the Dutch Ballast Nedam and the Turkish company TAV Construction, which is specialised in aviation," said Royal Schiphol Group COO Birgit Otto. “With the joint knowledge of these companies, we are able to provide airlines and passengers additional capacity and modern facilities at Schiphol in the most efficient way. The project must be realized without compromising the safety or capacity at our airport. The joint venture has everything it takes to make this challenging project a success.”

The new pier will have characteristics of a terminal, such as security filters, border control, shops and catering. The new pier will be the most sustainable at Schiphol, thanks to design elements such as biomaterial, insulating glass and reusable plastic and marble rubblework tiles. The pier will also feature 5,000m2 of solar panels and use rainwater to flush the toilets.