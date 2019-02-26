Ballast Nedam wins Dutch university contract

The contract to be signed on 6 March is for the Feringa Building, which will be constructed on the Zernike Campus. It will replace the almost 50-year-old ‘Nijenborgh 4’, in which a part of the Faculty of Science & Engineering is located. Construction is expected to start this summer.

The building will contain about 3km of laboratory tables and will accommodate an average of 1,400 students and 850 staff members. Alongside offices and lecture theatres, the building will also have a wide range of special laboratories, such as physics, biochemical and anti-vibration labs. There will be three connected V-shaped wings.

The construction of the new 64,000m2 building will take place in phases, with construction starting this summer. The first phase is expected to be completed in mid-2021. When the research groups have moved in, two sections of Nijenborgh 4 will be demolished for Phase 2. This will start at the beginning of 2022, to be completed in the summer of 2023.