BAM and VolkerWessels take further hit on Dutch lock project

The two are 50:50 joint venture partners in the new IJmuiden sea lock. Rijkswaterstaat awarded the consortium a €600m contract in mid-2015 to design, construct, finance and maintain the scheme.

Both companies say that the additional costs are caused by updated project planning.

Project losses had already been announced in December 2017, stemming mainly from the redesign of the two caissons that hold the lock doors (link opens in new tab).

Construction of the two caissons is progressing well, said BAM, with the first due to be installed this autumn.