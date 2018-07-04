PortmanPortman
Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

  BAM and VolkerWessels take further hit on Dutch lock project

BAM and VolkerWessels take further hit on Dutch lock project

4 Jul Royal BAM Group and VolkerWessels have announced additional cost overruns of about €30m (£26.5m) each on a major sea lock project in the Netherlands.

The two are 50:50 joint venture partners in the new IJmuiden sea lock. Rijkswaterstaat awarded the consortium a €600m contract in mid-2015 to design, construct, finance and maintain the scheme.

Both companies say that the additional costs are caused by updated project planning.

Project losses had already been announced in December 2017, stemming mainly from the redesign of the two caissons that hold the lock doors (link opens in new tab).

Construction of the two caissons is progressing well, said BAM, with the first due to be installed this autumn.

 

