BAM appoints head of social impact

Danni Aberg

The newly created role reflects the growing need for construction companies to demonstrate ‘social value’ when bidding for work from public sector clients.

Danielle Aberg reports directly to BAM Construct chief executive James Wimpenny and brings to the company 16 years’ experience in the field of social value, diversity and inclusion.

She joins BAM having set up her own consultancy helping clients with their social value strategies. She was involved in developing the social value programme for the Welsh Government Mutual Investment Model, delivering a £500m schools infrastructure programme across Wales. She has also worked for the Construction Industry Training Board and Bouygues.

James Wimpenny, chief executive of BAM Construct UK, said: “Creating social value is a key objective for many of our construction, FM and property clients. It is deeply embedded in our own culture and business strategy. Danni will ensure that we focus our efforts in a coordinated way across our construction regions and business units, drawing it together with our wider sustainability and procurement approaches, and driving our social impact.”

BAM is part of the first wave of schemes to trial the Construction Industry Hub’s Social Value Toolkit, having worked closely with the Hub on its range of innovative approaches to modernise construction.

Recently the company measured the social value of eight of its projects, determining that they raised over £150 million of social value added alone. Some public sector bids are now looking for 10-20% of the contract value to be generated in social value.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk