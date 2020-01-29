BAM builds £23m office block for chemicals giant

CGI of the finished building

BAM Construction is main contractor for the £23m project and architect is Glasgow-based Michael Laird.

The steel frame for the four-storey structure can already be seen rising from the ground (see below).

BAM regional director Ian Fleming said: “We’ve got an experienced team and a strong track record working for major clients like Inovyn but this build is a challenging one so we will need to bring these qualities to bear. We know the people who come to work here will appreciate these attractive new office conditions which will really transform their old working environments.”

BAM previously built both the new headquarters for Ineos in Grangemouth recently and an advanced manufacturing centre for Unilever in Port Sunlight.

