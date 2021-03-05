BAM buys Dutch façade producers

BAM Bouw en Vastgoed Specials will take on Houtindustrie Stam & Landman (HSL) and Gevelelementen Noord-Holland (GNH) from the current owners for an undisclosed price.

HSL and GNH produce complete, prefabricated wooden façade elements, and have been suppliers to BAM for 25 years. The combined businesses, which are located in Heerhugowaard, approximately 100 employees, with annual turnover over €20m.

HSL was founded in 1983 as a specialist producer of wooden window frames and doors and established Gevelelementen Noord-Holland in the mid-1990s to produce facade elements for housing projects. Both businesses have been a strategic partner of BAM’s Dutch residential division BAM Wonen for 25 years.

In 2018, BAM and HSL/GNH jointly invested in an innovative bricklaying robot system to clad prefabricated facade elements with brick slips for renovation projects.

Royal BAM Group CEO Ruud Joosten said: “The acquisition of our trusted partners HSL and GNH is part of the strategy that BAM has set out for the coming years. This step allows us to leverage our expertise in sustainability, digitisation, modular and industrial construction activities. In the Dutch residential building market, activities are shifting from the construction site to manufacturing locations under controlled conditions. Further integrating the prefabricated modules in our innovative design and construction processes (‘conceptional building’) enables us to scale up our sustainable solutions more quickly to meet the wishes of clients and residents. In this way, BAM is responding to the increasing market demand for affordable homes.”

HSL/GNH managing director Edward Zandbergen said: “In recent years, BAM has proven itself as a reliable, innovative and collaborative partner for HSL/GNH. This transaction offers our company and employees the opportunity to develop further because BAM operates in a number of geographies and wants to further grow its leading position in the Dutch housing market. Together we can ensure the continuity of our companies and safeguard the employment of our people.”

