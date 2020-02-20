BAM closes deal for Belgian prison PPP

The contract to design, build, finance and maintain the Dendermonde Prison has a contract value of €194m (£162m).

Clients for the project are the Belgian Buildings Agency (Regie der Gebouwen/Régie des Bâtiments) and Federal Governmental Department of Justice (FOD Justitie/SPF Justice).

The prison, which will house 444 inmates, is situated between Antwerp and Ghent.

The design and construction will be executed by BAM Interbuild and BAM Facility Management will then carry out maintenance for a period of 25 years, as well as providing ‘soft’ facilities services including laundry, waste treatment and catering. Consultants involved include Mott MacDonald, which provided technical advice to the lenders.

BAM PPP PGGM Coöperatie is the sole shareholder and equity provider of Poort van Dendermonde, which was awarded the contract. BAM PPP is responsible for Royal BAM Group’s involvement in public private partnership (PPP) projects and PGGM is a cooperative Dutch pension fund service provider.

The construction work is due to start in August and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

