BAM closes deal for two Scottish healthcare projects

One of the projects will form part of a dedicated campus at Stobhill

The £19m Greenock Health Centre will bring together four existing GP practices, district nurses, health visitors, dental and podiatry departments and a number of out-patient clinics. The centre, which has been designed by Hoskins, will also include a new community café. The three-storey building will be built on the former site of Wellington Academy. Work will start this month and is scheduled for completion in August 2020.

The second project, by Keppie Design, forms part of Stobhill’s dedicated Mental Health Campus on in Glasgow. BAM is set to create an £8.5m single-storey building, which will provide residential care for acute admissions and complex clinical care patients. Work will run in parallel with the Greenock project.

Hub West Scotland is delivering the two projects for NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde.

BAM Construction regional director Bruce Dickson said: “These are complex buildings and it’s taken us several years of working with our consultants, hub West and the NHS to make sure that the design of these projects achieves all of the NHS’s objectives for 21st Century healthcare provision. Our team is now really looking forward to getting construction started.”

Hub West Scotland chief executive Iain Marley said: “We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone and are grateful for the outstanding work done by the client, BAM Construction, and other hub West partnership team members that made it possible.”