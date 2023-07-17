Bam consolidates UK regions and reduces headcount

Bam Construction's North West and North East regions are being merged to create a single Northern region, led by John Philips, currently northeast regional director.

The South East region is being disbanded and its territory is being shared across the company’s London, Western and Midlands regions, with the latter being renamed Central region, led by Adam Harding.

The Scotland region is unaffected by the changes.

Bam acknowledged that there would be job losses but hopes to minimise them.

James Wimpenny, Bam UK & Ireland executive director construction said: “Like most companies we are constantly reviewing our structure and how we operate in line with best practice and market conditions. As a result, we have announced today that we are reducing the number of regions within Bam UK & Ireland’s Construction segment from seven to five. The changes will start to take effect from today.”

He added: “‘Unfortunately there will be a small number of redundancies, but where possible we are seeking alternative internal roles.

“This has been a considered decision, but the vast majority of what our people do, right across our business and for our clients and customers every day, will not change.”

