BAM consortium withdraws from Dutch highway tender

The consortium partners have jointly concluded that further participation in this tender does not fit a selective tender policy, aimed at acquiring contracts with manageable risks and healthy margins.

The project, which is also known as ViA15, involves extending the A15 at Nijmegen over a length of 12km and connecting to the A12 highway to create a direct link between the port of Rotterdam and Germany. It is a design, build, finance, maintain (DBFM) contract.

BAM said that the consortium’s decision against participation is based on information provided in the tender documents regarding the technical complexity and the contractual conditions in relation to risk allocation.