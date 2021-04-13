New Scottish boss for BAM Construction

Jim Ward

Jim Ward, who joined BAM in 1980, takes on the role with immediate effect. He replaces Bruce Dickson, who is taking up a new wider role within Royal BAM Group.

His career spans project and construction management roles and he has led high-profile projects including the V&A Dundee and BAM’s present Atlantic Square scheme.

“I am privileged to be leading BAM Construction in Scotland,” said Ward. “We have a fantastic business here with well-established roots, a very capable supply chain, and remarkable clients. BAM has delivered some of Scotland’s most outstanding buildings, in both public and private sectors. Our track record is enviable.

“This industry and our business possess amazing talent. I am keen to see it develop even further and help us be the best we can. In doing so, BAM will make a truly positive contribution to our clients, our communities and our people.”

Scottish Water’s HQ was built by BAM

BAM’s business in Scotland employs some 110 people directly and a further 1,000 via its supply chain. Projects in its current portfolio include Capital Square and the Johnny Walker Experience in Edinburgh, several health and leisure centres, education projects spanning primary schools to large campuses, and museum and art gallery developments.

Ward added: “These continue to be challenging times for construction. I know that we must be great team players and support our people and our supply chains to work safely through the pandemic. It has never been more important to be a people-focused business than it is now."

