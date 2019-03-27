BAM converts office block for Bradford academy

Bronte Academy

The £10.5m scheme involves refurbishing a 1980s office block and its adjoining conference centre, together totalling 5,000 m², to be reconfigured into teaching and sports facilities.

What used to be Future House, the local education offices on Bollling Road, is to become the Bronte Girls Academy, opening in September 2019.

Designated as a free school and non-denominational, Bronte Girls’ School will have capacity for 600 pupils aged 11 to 16. It is managed by the Feversham Education Trust.

The architect for the new school is Bond Bryan and Leeds-based G&H Group will deliver the mechanical and electrical works. BAM will also carry out external works and create car parking.