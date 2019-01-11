BAM Farrans JV wins Great Yarmouth drawbridge

CGI of the twin-leaf bascule bridge

BAM Farrans will now work with the Norfolk County Council project team to finalise the detailed design and construction requirements for the bridge.

The bridge will link the A47 at Harfrey’s Roundabout on the western side of the river with South Denes Road and the port and Enterprise Zone on the eastern side.

With the appointment of the contractor and the close of the stage-three public consultation at the beginning of December, the overall project remains on programme for construction to start in late 2020 for completion in early 2023.

The application for development consent is due to be submitted in the spring, with a public examination expected later this year.

BAM Farrans has developed a twin-leaf bascule bridge design with the counterweights below deck. An alternative design with counterweights above bridge deck was also considered by the client. The finalised design details will be confirmed when submission of the development consent order is made to the Planning Inspectorate in the spring. These details will also take into account the feedback received from the recently completed consultation process.

So far, £98m of funding from the Department for Transport has been awarded to Norfolk County Council towards the anticipated £120m overall cost of the project.

Councillor Martin Wilby, chair of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “I’m delighted that we’ll be working with BAM Farrans to bring the Third River Crossing to Great Yarmouth. This joint venture between two industry leaders means the project will benefit from a wealth of skills and knowledge, and an excellent track record of delivering large-scale infrastructure projects.

“This is an important milestone in our work to build the new bridge, which will bring far-reaching benefits to the town as well as Norfolk and the wider local, regional and national economy.”