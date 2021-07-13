BAM gets going on its first Hub South West project

CGI of the campus

The Newmains and St Brigid’s Community Hub and Family Learning Centre is the first of three schools that BAM is building for North Lanarkshire Council, with a cumulative value of £60m.

The purpose-built campus will provide shared facilities for both denominational and non-denominational primary and pre-school education, with capacity for 484 pupils and around 100 infants.

It is BAM’s first contract through the Hub South West local authority procurement group, having joined its list of suppliers last year.

BAM regional director Jim Ward said: “We are delighted, following the 18-month pre-construction period, to be commencing construction works on Newmains and St Brigid’s Community Hub. We have been so impressed with the commitment from the design team, Hub South West and in particular North Lanarkshire Councils’ drive to make this project happen.”

Photo call for turf cutting

