BAM Glasgiven JV picked for Irish schools

The work is part of a design and build framework for Ireland's Department of Education.

The four new school projects are located at Ballinteer, Cherrywood and Knocklyon in Co Dublin, and at Carrs Hill, Douglas in County Cork. It is expected that all four schools will be delivered by the end of 2022.

BAM has already built 12 schools through the Irish Schools PPP Programme in recent years. These projects consisted of the design, build, finance and maintenance of schools spread across eleven sites, providing approximately 8,850 pupil spaces at a total capital value of €175m.

Welcoming the start of work on the four sites, minister for education Norma Foley said: “This announcement will provide a timely boost for the parents and the wider local communities in these areas in Cork and Dublin and will continue to serve and educate young people for years to come. I am particularly interested in the innovative and environmentally sustainable aspects of the construction of these four national schools and I would like to wish the construction team at BAM/Glasgiven and all school communities involved in the build the very best.”

BAM Ireland CEO Theo Cullinane said: “At BAM, our goal is to build a sustainable tomorrow and the provision of state-of-the-art educational facilities is a huge part of that. These buildings will be constructed using the most sustainable materials and techniques available to us. We are looking forward to working with the Glasgiven team to deliver these facilities, which when complete will serve their local communities long into the future.”

Glasgiven Company director Liam Murphy added: “We are proud that our continued excellent work in the education construction sector has been rewarded with this contract. We are looking forward to providing high-quality schools to educate the next generation of students. These schools will hopefully play a transformative role in the areas which they are situated and have a long-lasting impact on the lives of the surrounding communities.”

