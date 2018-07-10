BAM hooks up with Bradford college

CGI of New College Bradford

BAM Construction has been appointed under a pre-construction services agreement to finalise the design and obtain planning approval for a five-storey high new build on Nelson Street, which is expected at the end of August.

To keep to the September 2019 opening date, BAM will soon start site preparation works, ahead of full contract award.

The client is the New Collaborative Learning Trust, which also runs sixth form colleges in Pontefract and Doncaster. New College Bradford has secured £19m in capital funding from the government, and is backed by Bradford City Council.

The trust previously had BAM build New College Doncaster. John Scahill, BAM’s pre-construction manager, said: “We are using the same design team behind our previous scheme for the trust, and we have well-established strong working relationships in place with all the partners to create these vibrant new facilities. This is an excellent basis to work from.”