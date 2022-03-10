Bam in for £25m Bedworth sports centre contract

Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council has Bam under a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) for the planned Bedworth Physical Activity Hub.

The council has the option to enter a building contract for the delivery of the full £24.7m project on completion of the pre-construction services. These include ground investigation surveys and an extensive ‘cut and fill’ exercise.

Main construction work, which will be phased around the existing leisure centre’s operation, is set to start later this year, with completion in 2024.

The new Bedworth leisure centre includes a 25-metre, eight lane swimming pool and a learner pool with a moveable floor. Sports facilities include a four-court sports hall, a 120-station fitness centre, a 3G sports pitch and a skate park and learn to ride facility.

Lined up not only for construction, but also facilities management, design and property development, Bam’s team is now working alongside the council’s appointed project team to develop the design, technical details and logistics.

Councillor Sue Markham, public services portfolio holder at Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council said: “We are really forging ahead now with our vision for the new Hub, and I can’t wait to see the plans develop further now we have Bam on board.”

Bam Construction midlands regional director Dave Ellis said: “Bam has created over £600m of leisure facilities over the last five years alone which shows our strength and experience in this sector.”

The Procure Partnerships Framework was used for the competitive procurement process.

The consultant team includes Hadron Consulting, GT3 Architects and Faithful & Gould, with whom Bam worked on Dover Leisure Centre in 2019.

