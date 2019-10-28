BAM in for Port Talbot Plaza revamp

The old picture house

The cinema is being converted into a community centre, with a gym, shops and office space under a project budgeted at £7m.

BAM has undertaken to retain as much of the original Grade II listed building’s facade as possible. The redevelopment has been designed by architect GWP.

Completion is expected in 2021.

Tim Chell, BAM’s director for Wales and the southwest of England, said: “We’ve got an immensely strong record in Wales, where we’ve had a dedicated permanent office based in Cardiff since 1989. Our strength is our working style, which is highly collaborative, and we’re also known to be market leaders in technology. Both of those qualities will be important to both renew and re-create facilities here that make Port Talbot’s cinema a special building again.”

GWP's design for the remodelled building

