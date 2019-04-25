BAM JV lands Swiss hospital

The directors of Aarau Cantonal Hospital (KSA) chose the team’s ‘Dreiklang’ – or Triad - building concept, praising it for integrated functionality and the clear separation of outpatient and inpatient medicine as well as its flexibility. The Dreiklang concept is described as ‘three dimensions in harmony’.

The Dreiklang project has been developed by a joint venture consisting of Marti Gesamtleitungen, BAM Swiss and BAM Deutschland. The architects are Burckhardt & Partner and Wörner Traxler Richter.

Aarau is the capital of the northern Swiss canton of Aargau. KSA is the largest hospital in the canton and, next to the Swiss university hospitals, one of the largest medical centres in Switzerland. The building is divided into three main areas: outpatient clinics, functional areas and ward stations. The ‘Dreiklang’ concept is based on short distances for staff and patients. Highly frequented department such as emergency, radiology or outpatient departments of internal medicine are located on the ground floor, the surgical disciplines in the first, aspects such as interventional disciplines and intensive care on the second floor. The third floor includes a mother-child centre including neonatology.

Final project approval is expected in the third quarter of this year with construction scheduled to start in spring 2020. The plan is for the new hospital to come into operation in 2024.