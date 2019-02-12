BAM JV wins German business campus

The contract is for the second phase of Wüstenrot & Württembergische’s business campus in Kornwestheim, in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg.

The joint venture will deliver a campus complex with a total floor space of 86,000m² for W&W employees. The contract will include offices for 2,800 employees as well as a conference centre, staff restaurants, a centre for clients and a company medical practice.

BAM and Max Bögl’s contract involves the construction of 10 buildings that will join the four that were built during the first phase. Architect Ortner & Ortner Baukunst has loosely grouped the fourteen buildings around terraces. The buildings are different heights, with the aim of creating the image of a lively street that opens up to the surrounding landscape on the south side.

Construction work will start in the second quarter of this year and buildings are due to be in use by the end of 2022. It is expected that the entire W&W campus will be completed in 2023.