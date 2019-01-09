BAM Mott JV cleared to start £42m Hull flood defence works

Computer model of flood defence scheme proposed for Victoria Dock Village East

The scheme has been designed to protect thousands of homes and businesses in Hull from flooding from the Humber.

Contractor BMM JV – a joint venture between BAM Nuttall and Mott MacDonald – has the contract to deliver the project for the Environment Agency. It will start work on site in the coming weeks and is scheduled to complete works by March 2021.

The project has already been approved by Hull’s planning committee and has now had final sign off from the secretary of state for the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

The Humber Hull frontage improvement scheme will upgrade tidal flood defences at eight locations along the estuary foreshore, including at St Andrew’s Quay and Victoria Dock Village.

It will see more than 7km of tidal flood defences along the Humber estuary improved to provide a 1 in 200 year standard of protection and will reduce tidal risk for 113,000 homes and businesses.

The design of the flood defences will include some areas of glass panels to maintain a view of the waterfront and recessed sections to display artistic works.

The works link to a further £16m investment in tidal flood defences either side of Hull at Paull and Hessle, which is being delivered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Environment Agency project manager Helen Tattersdale said: “We are delighted that the Humber Hull Frontages scheme has been given final approval and look forward to making progress on the ground early in the New Year.

“This £42 million investment is great news for the city as it will allow us to better protect thousands of homes and businesses. We will continue to keep residents and businesses affected by our work informed about the scheme at every stage of its development.”

BMM JV framework director Allan Rogers said: “Having a role in this significant flood alleviation scheme is inspiring for our teams. We are delighted to be at the heart of the design and efficient delivery of schemes through water engineering and management (WEM), and contributing to the Environment Agency’s target of protecting homes and business’ across England.”

In December 2013 some 264 properties were flooded due to the overtopping of the existing defences. During high tides, water levels have the potential to rise to around one to three metres above some parts of the city.

The new defences will extend from St Andrew’s Quay in the west to the eastern end of Victoria Dock Village. The site includes three sections: St Andrew’s Quay Retail Park and William Wright and Albert Docks; Humber Quays and Victoria Pier; and on the opposite side of the River Hull, the frontage of Victoria Dock Village extending from Camilla Close to Corinthian Way. There are also two satellite sites at Lord’s Clough to the east of Queen Elizabeth Dock and the main compound at 26 Lime Street, which was set up for the River Hull project.