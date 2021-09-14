BAM Nuttall chief departs

Ian Parish, interim managing director

Ian Parish has been named interim managing director of BAM Nuttall, effective 1st October 2021.

A statement from the executive board of Royal BAM Group in the Netherlands said that Adrian Savory was leaving after 26 years with the company ‘to pursue other opportunities outside of BAM’.

He joined BAM Nuttall in 1995 and has been a member of its management board, as managing director infrastructure, since 2017. He was promoted to chief executive in June 2020 on the retirement of Steve Fox.

His interim replacement, Ian Parish rejoined BAM Nuttall in 2020 as managing director, major projects, and has more than 37 years combined experience during his three periods with the company.

Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group, said: “We would like to thank Adrian Savory for his service and commitment to BAM over the last 26 years. He has held various roles in the company during this time and contributed to its success and growth. We wish him every success in his future career.”

Adrian Savory

As of 1 October 2021, the management of BAM Nuttall will consist of Ian Parish (interim managing director), Martin Bellamy (managing director, regions), Alan Cox (managing director, transport), Ian Phillpot (finance director), Richard Reddell (commercial director), Richard Lewis (people and performance director) and David McGowan (business excellence director).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk