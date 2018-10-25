BAM Nuttall to finalise Lowestoft bridge design

The bridge will lift to allow ships to pass

Following a competitive tender process, BAM Nuttall has been brought in to finalise the design of the crossing and starts work on 1st November 2018.

Award of the main construction contract is scheduled to be announced in autumn 2019.

The £100m crossing includes a single bascule lift bridge to allow ships to pass under.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “The cabinet unanimously approve the award of this contract, which is a huge milestone in the building of this bridge. Following diligent work from the project teams at the council, we have selected a contractor which we believe brings a balance of high-quality work and value for money. This project will be a big boost to both the people and economy of Lowestoft.”

BAM Nuttall already has strong links with the region, having worked on the Great Yarmouth flood alleviation scheme and ABP Ipswich Quay works.

BAM Nuttall project director Ewan Barr said: “We’re excited to be involved in a project which is going to have such a positive impact on people and businesses in Lowestoft. We have an award-winning track record of working on projects of national importance and look forward to delivering a new iconic landmark for the town and the east of England. We plan to open an office near the construction site in the coming months.”

The next formal stage of the project – the Planning Inspectorate’s examination stage – is set to start in December, taking up to six months. During this period interested parties are invited to submit views of the project. After this, the Planning Inspector has up to three months to prepare its report and a recommendation for the secretary of state.

Consulting engineer WSP has been on the project since 2015, producing the preliminary design for the scheme. WSP will continue to be involved with the scheme through the planning process and advise Suffolk County Council during detailed design.

Kier and Mouchel had previously been involved in the project, helping to assess route options.