BAM picked for Aylesbury school

The Buckinghamshire County Council of St Michael’s Catholic School’s Aylesbury Campus. The satellite school will eventually be home to just over 1,000 pupils and will provide half the additional capacity to meet projected housing growth in Aylesbury Vale over the next five years.

An original concept design by NPS Group has been developed by BAM following appointment for preconstruction services in September 2017. It features two teaching wings located on a building spine around a central courtyard. The wings are three storeys, with the spine being a combination of two/three storeys. The steel-framed structure features a mix of cladding including brickwork, render and feature metal panels.

BAM construction director Brian Connor said: “All the conventional elements of learning for ICT, technology, arts, science and general teaching will be implemented at St Michael’s, plus there are external works for sports pitches and multi-use games areas, as well as a large sports hall.”

BAM was appointed after a competitive tender process through the Southern Construction Framework.

Mike Appleyard, Buckinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: “We’ve had very strong support for the St Michael’s satellite, and when this state-of-the art building opens next year, it will help us to fulfil our duty to provide enough school places in the Aylesbury area to meet the demands of a growing town.”

The school will initially take in 120 students when it opens in temporary accommodation at Bierton Hill in September 2018 and will grow each year to reach full capacity. The new buildings are due to be ready for occupation in summer 2019.