BAM picked for Copenhagen school

Kødbyen, which was originally home to Copenhagen’s meat businesses, has developed into a creative district with galleries, nightlife and restaurants.

The €37m (£33m) contract will see BAM Danmark deliver the new school in collaboration with Nord Architects, BBP Arkitekter, engineering consultant Norconsult and landscape architect BOGL.

The community school will accommodate approximately 850 pupils from 2024 onwards. The 12,700m2 project includes a sports hall and cultural and leisure facilities for local residents.

According to the City of Copenhagen, BAM's project offered the best balance between price and quality and embraced the vision of ‘a school in the city - the city in the school’.

The schoolyard will be open for access by the public, just as the school's facilities will also be used for leisure activities. The heart of the school will be the entrance hall - an open space that connects all floors and facilities.

Bo Svendsen, managing director of BAM Danmark, said: “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the City of Copenhagen to develop and build a large, modern school that can bring joy and will benefit many people in the immediate area around Kødbyen. Together with our team of engineering and architectural consultants, we have put all our efforts into developing a project that adapts to Kødbyen's existing and distinctive architecture, while at the same time meeting the requirements for many different functions for both school and leisure use. We are of course both happy and proud that the City of Copenhagen has identified our project as a winning project.”

