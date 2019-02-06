BAM picked for Danish design-build school

It has been awarded the work by the municipality of Høje-Taastrup, 20km west of Copenhagen.

The community school will be built in a new urban expansion district, the suburb of Nærheden.

The 15,500m2 project includes a primary school, a childcare centre, a sports hall and cultural facilities for local residents.

The design by architect Christensen & Co is based on a concept that sees the elementary school as a learning house, where architecture and facilities stimulate students' immersion, ideas and creativity. The architectural design is characterised by a variety of open, semi-open and closed elements, which create a transparent structure. Stairs and walkways between the various smaller and larger atriums form a 'learning loop', which provides access to classrooms, exhibition spaces and workshops.