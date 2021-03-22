BAM picked for Irish road contract

Cork County Council was able to award the contract after securing €6.4m (£5.5m) from the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage’s Urban Regeneration & Development Fund.

BAM will mobilise in the coming weeks, with a view to starting construction in April. It is envisaged that the construction of the road will take approximately 18 months to complete.

The Carrigaline Western Relief Road is designed to relieve traffic congestion on Main Street and to facilitate the ongoing development of the town, which is the largest in Cork County Council’s local authority area.

The Western Relief Road will be 750m in length and will include a new bridge to cross the Owenabue River. The road will open up lands for development adjacent to Main Street, that will assist in consolidating the town centre.

Pedestrian and cycle facilities will be provided throughout.

Mayor of the County of Cork Mary Linehan Foley said: “This critical development in Carrigaline will greatly enhance the accessibility and potential for growth of this urban location. Carrigaline is full of potential, being home to a strong business and social community. The town has changed a lot over the past two decades, with some much-welcomed amenities added for the large population. The completion of this project will signal a new stage in Carrigaline’s development, ensuring its bright future.”

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: “As the largest urban area in our remit, Cork County Council is committed to ensuring the that Carrigaline and its people will be able to maximise the amenity and economic value of the town. By providing relief to traffic congestion and enhancing accessibility to the town’s Main Street, Carrigaline can enter a new stage in its development. The Council will continue to work alongside residents and businesses to ensure that we achieve our shared goals of making Carrigaline a great place for its residents and for future investment.”

