BAM picked for North Ayrshire FM

BAM will be delivering round-the-clock planned and reactive mobile maintenance service on HVAC equipment to over 200 sites in North Ayrshire, including on the Isles of Arran & Cumbrae. BAM FM will manage properties such as schools, libraries, community halls and sheltered housing.

North Ayrshire Council tendered the contract competitively.

The appointment means further expansion of BAM’s mobile engineering team in Scotland, with the incoming TUPE transfer of three qualified HVAC engineers.

BAM FM North operations director Rob Smith said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious contract by North Ayrshire Council. This award combined with other recent wins is further evidence that BAM FM is fast becoming established as a significant presence in the Scottish FM sector.”

The company’s turnover has grown organically from around £20m ten years ago to over £60m in 2019.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk