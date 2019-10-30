BAM picked for Scotland’s biggest health centre

North East Health Centre in Parkhead, Glasgow, will accommodate 900 staff, bringing together a number of community health services currently located at nine different sites. It is being built for NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and the city council’s Glasgow Health & Social Care Partnership.

The £35 million design and build contract involves construction of a three-storey building to provide 10,000m2 of clinical, support and training space and car parking.

The hub will provide GP surgeries, a pharmacy, specialist children’s services, district nursing, health visitors, social work services, older people’s mental health services, learning disability services, sexual health services, addiction services, meeting rooms and a café.

BAM Construction regional director Bruce Dickson said: “We are delighted to be part of the team delivering this visionary health hub. This is a model example of the future provision of health services moving away from a hospital setting to a community-based location which is readily accessible with good transport links.”

Work on the scheme, which is designed by Hoskins Architects, will start on site in summer 2020 and will be delivered in phases, with completion scheduled for early 2025.

Hub West Scotland chief executive Iain Marley said: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with BAM Construction and are confident that this very important project will build on past successes. That confidence comes from the quality of collaboration on previous projects and BAM’s experience in the health sector.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk