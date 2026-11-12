BAM picked for two Kent and Sussex school projects

The planned teaching block at Steyning Grammar School

In West Sussex, BAM will build a single campus, replacing three existing sites, for Steyning Grammar School. Developed to blend into the South Downs landscape discreetly, the proposals will create modern teaching spaces. Construction of the four new buildings, multi-use games area, and all-weather pitch will be phased to minimise disruption to teaching and learning throughout delivery. Planning permission has been granted, and construction began on 26 October, with phased completion through to 2030.

In Kent, BAM will build new facilities for SEND students. The new two-storey school will provide spaces for teaching, therapy and life skills development for 444 pupils aged four to 19, including sixth form provision. The wider redevelopment also includes external learning and play areas, alongside improvements to access and parking. Construction will be carefully planned to maintain day-to-day school operations, throughout the duration of the build.

Together, the projects are delivering a combined £47m of Social, Local and Economic Value (SLEV) in the South East, representing a 35% return on investment. This includes a commitment to employing local people on each project, creating new jobs and apprenticeships, and supporting people into work within our supply chain. Working in partnership with local colleges, we will deliver over 800 hours of curriculum support through T-Level and work-experience placements.

Mark Gibson, DfE Director at BAM UK & Ireland, commented, “These projects showcase BAM’s expertise in delivering complex education schemes in live environments while ensuring safe, inclusive and effective learning continues throughout construction.

“Alongside creating high-quality educational facilities, we are committed to delivering long-term value through local employment, skills development and community engagement — leaving a positive legacy for students and communities across the South East.”