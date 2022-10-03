Bam plans net zero by 2026

Sarah Jolliffe, Bam's carbon reduction lead

Bam’s new target in the UK & Ireland builds upon Dutch parent Royal BAM Group’s target to reduce its direct emissions intensity by 80% by 2026 from 2015 levels.

Like most companies, Bam will continue to use offsetting – to effectively buy its way to a clean bill of health. However, it recognises the spurious validity of offsetting.

“The company is committed to openness and not relying heavily on carbon offsets which it believes can disguise more substantial progress in how a company is acting,” it said.

Bam is also ruling out counting electricity from green energy tariffs towards its net zero emissions, as others do.

Bam’s net zero commitment encompasses not just direct scope 1 and scope 2 emissions (associated with fuels and energy use), but also some scope 3 emissions, namely water consumption, staff transport (across road, rail and air), emissions arising from using hotels, emissions from third party fuel and energy use and all well-to-tank (upstream) emissions associated with scope 1 and scope 2 emissions.

Bam’s carbon reduction lead, Sarah Jolliffe, said: “We are on a journey here – we have already reduced our emissions intensity by 20% this year compared to the same period last year, mitigating the release of 7 kilotons of carbon.

“We have worked with the Carbon Trust on measuring scope 3 emissions and our FM business has helped pioneer Scope 3 measurement in the facilities management sector working with the SFMI (The Sustainable FM Index). These kinds of collaborations are crucial as we explore more ways to work with our supply chain and clients to decarbonise the built environment.

“The data baseline this has created and our investment in data collection and analysis is a key enabler in confidently setting this new demanding 2026 target.”

BAM’s track record on emissions includes reducing its direct emissions intensity by just over 40% since 2015. Its Science Based Target requires a 50% reduction by 2030 but it expects to meet this seven years early.

John Wilkinson, chief operating officer of Bam UK & Ireland, said: “Net zero carbon is the objective we are all seeking because the construction sector still accounts for 39% of all global emissions. We have a serious job on our hands to get that down and to do so fast.

“That’s why we have chosen to accelerate our progress – and we are not fooled that we will be alone. The whole industry needs to challenge itself, work together, and assist its clients and supply chain to make faster progress too.

“There is no room for or advantage in disguising or hiding performance. Vague data is useless, so science based, transparent information and a healthy dose of honesty are part of the medicine.

“The other red herring is offsetting. We cannot rely on planting trees elsewhere in the world to cover up our own emissions. Although these have a role to play in the short term, we must drive these down ourselves and face up to our responsibilities.

“I believe Bam is now firmly at the forefront of our industry but it is the sort of arms race we need to collectively bring about change and decarbonise our environment.”

