BAM reaches financial close on Jedburgh school campus

Advance works have been under way since June on the Jedburgh Intergenerational Community Campus project; Scottish Borders Council council said that the financial close means that main construction works can continue. The school is on track to be completed by spring 2020, with the foundations already complete and work starting on the erection of the building’s steel frame.

The £32m campus is being delivered byHub South East in partnership with the council and BAM Construction as main contractor.

Jedburgh Intergenerational Community Campus will replace all three schools in the town, with provision for nursery, primary, secondary and further education. Community facilities will include a multi-use games area, hockey and sports pitches, a running track, a pavilion and an area for rural skills.

Hub South East projects director Scott Brown said: “A great deal of work has gone into the development and design of the new Campus and construction works are progressing at pace, with the steel structure already taking shape. The fact that discussions began from a standing start only 18 months ago is demonstrable evidence of what can be achieved when the true partnership working ethos of the Hub initiative is embraced.

“We look forward to continuing this positive working relationship with Scottish Borders Council and our contractor, BAM Construction, to deliver a facility which supports a modern learning experience fit for the needs of all generations.”

BAM Construction regional director Bruce Dickson said: “We have worked hard with our partners at Scottish Borders Council and Hub South East to reach financial close on programme and this now unlocks the funding to allow us to build on the excellent progress made on site since we broke ground earlier in the year. We are now fully aware that the ‘ball is in our court’ to deliver a high quality project, on time, that the local community and our partners can be proud of.”