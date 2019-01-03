BAM reaches settlement over Dutch car park collapse

The incident happened in May 2017; there were no casualties. The Dutch Safety Board investigated the collapse and published a series of recommendations last year. The board concluded that the collapse was the result of the design decision to rotate the ‘BubbleDeck’ slabs in the floor of the building by a quarter-turn in respect to the orientation in which they are normally used, without recognising the consequences of the change. BAM had released its own report in September 2017 (link opens in new tab).

No details are being released about the details of the settlement. “We are pleased that with this agreement we can end our discussions about the financial settlement and we can focus on the future,” said Eindhoven Airport CEO Joost Meijs.

BAM began rebuilding the structure in April 2018 and completion is scheduled for October 2019.

“The settlement fits within the provision made by BAM in the fourth quarter of 2017,” said BAM Bouw en Techniek director Jaap Hazeleger. “The rebuilding is progressing well.”