BAM Ritchies shuffles management roles

Stuart Jackman (left) and Andrew O’Donovan

BAM Ritchies, part of BAM Nuttall, has appointed Stuart Jackman as contracts manager for HS2, assuming responsibility for the ‘safe and predictable delivery’ of all of the company’s works across the high speed rail project.

Stuart Jackman’s previous responsibilities, as contracts manager for the north of the UK, transfer to Andrew O’Donovan, formerly contracts manager for the south.

Andrew O’Donovan now becomes UK geotechnical contracts manager, covering the whole country, both north and south.

A statement from the company said that these appointments “allow BAM Ritchies to structure the business to embrace the opportunities that HS2 present whilst simultaneously ensuring that best practice in geotechnical work winning and delivery is shared throughout the UK”.

