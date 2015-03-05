BAM sells Amsterdam piling subsidiary

The activities have been split between two buyers, with one taking on the drilling work and the other company having the piling and civils operations.

The piling and civil engineering activities of the BAM Nelis de Ruiter subsidiary – based at Halfweg, near Amsterdam – are being transferred to Kleybruggen, which designs and constructs civils projects in and near water. The operations will continue in a new subsidiary, Nelis Infra.

BAM Nelis de Ruiter’s drilling activities will be continued by Gebr van Leeuwen Boringen, which specialises in trenchless techniques to cross roads, rail, waterways and underground infrastructure. The company is certified to cover the entire range of directional, open-cut and underground drilling operations.

The transactions includes work in progress, plant and equipment. They are part of the organisational streamlining that BAM is implementing through its ‘back in shape’ programme.

