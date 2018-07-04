BAM shuffles regional directors

Rod Stiles

Rod Stiles has been with BAM for more than 20 years and was regional director of BAM Construction in the Midlands since 2014. Projects on his watch included Paradise Circus and Three Snowhill in Birmingham. Before that, he spent 10 years in senior roles in the southeast including four years in London overseeing £150m of projects between King’s Cross and St Pancras stations.

“There is no doubt that building in the capital city is a unique challenge, Unique for its architecture, its logistical complexity, and its sheer commercial scale,” Rod Stiles said. “But BAM has proven it is technically as good as any firm in this sector, and that our collaborative culture means we can operate successfully for any client anywhere in the UK in a way others find hard to match. That’s a powerful selling factor, and I am ambitious for us to be recognised for the quality of the work we have done and will go on to do here.”

Dave Ellis, the new Midlands director, joined BAM in 1996 and became a construction director in 2013. He has led on Three Snowhill and BAM’s work at Paradise Circus, as well as at Birmingham Hippodrome and on the Birmingham Children’s Hospital burns unit.

“Much of what we do is fundamentally similar to when I began, but young graduates now probably get a better grounding in wider construction management practices a few elements such as design management for example,” Mr Ellis said.