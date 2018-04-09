BAM starts £36m Southampton Uni block

BAM has started main construction work on a new Centre for Learning & Teaching at the University of Southampton.

BAM’s £35.6m contract is for a seven-storey and a four-storey building that are linked as two wings. They will house a 250-seat lecture theatre, seminar and teaching rooms, study spaces, a computer suite and a café.

The contractor’s team has already been busy on the site at Salisbury Road under an early works contract. It has prepared the site for development by reconfiguring car parking on Salisbury Road, diverting underground services and demolishing Building 58a.

The architect for the scheme is Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios.

The new centre is scheduled to open early in 2019 and forms part of a masterplan at the University of Southampton that has seen the recent construction of Chamberlain hall of residence and Boldrewood Innovation Campus.

BAM construction director Anthony Nagle said: “This scheme is logistically complex because it is surrounded by a public theatre, a bus interchange and examination centres among others. It is part of the university’s wider masterplan for this quadrant of the campus.

“There are plenty of challenges for the construction team. But it is exactly the sort of scheme BAM has expertise and experience of, and that we can handle sensitively.”

BAM previously built the university’s Life Sciences and EEE buildings as well as the city’s Crown & County Courts and various facilities at Southampton General Hospital.