BAM starts Gateshead arena enabling works

Gateshead Arena has been designed by HOK

Gateshead Council’s development partner Ask:Patrizia has instructed BAM Construction to start work on the initial preparation works to the site between the Baltic Arts Centre, the Sage Gateshead and Gateshead College on Hawks Road.

The site is being developed on behalf of Gateshead Council and involves some £300m of regeneration investment in total.

A year ago, the council announced that Sir Robert McAlpine would build the 54,500 sqm scheme, designed by HOK Architects.

BAM is now staring enabling works and will begin full construction works in the spring – a year behind schedule. Completion is now scheduled for 2024.

