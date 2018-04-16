BAM starts on next Kings Cross building

BAM starts construction work on site this week on developer Argent’s S1 building at London’s Kings Cross Central.

The 12-storey office building will have retail space on the ground floor level and 196,284 sq ft of office space on the upper floors. The concept design is by Mossession and the delivery architect is Weedon. Structural engineer is Ramboll.

S1 is one of a pair of twin adjacent buildings, along with S2, that complete one end of Handyside Street. S2 has been pre-let to Google.

Completion is scheduled for 2020.