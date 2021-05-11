BAM starts work at Exmouth College

The new teaching block

Exmouth Community College is being rebuilt, at a cost believed to be around £16m, with a new three-storey teaching block that includes a theatre hall.

The new teaching block will sit at the heart of the campus and the construction programme requires considerable planning to keep the existing buildings live while demolition and new build construction take place all around.

Completion is expected for September 2023, when the college will have capacity for up to 2,850 pupils.

This will be the ninth school that BAM has built in Devon and Cornwall.

Project manager Chris Scoins, leading the build, said: “Communication is key on a project like this and we have developed a close, collaborative relationship with both the client and the school to promote good working relationships. With the successful completion of the phase one works on time we are now progressing with main construction.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk