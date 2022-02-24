Bam sweeps up FM orders

Bam fixing the plumbing

Bam FM has picked up a series of contracts across the energy, housing and education sectors in both the UK and Ireland.

In Scotland Bam FM has a three year contract Scottish Enterprise to manage 11 regional offices. Services include running the reception as well as facilities.

Student accommodation provider Student Roost has appointed Bam FM to manage 51 student residences across 20 UK cities the UK. Services include planned preventative maintenance, mechanical & electrical, plumbing and fabric services.

Housing association The Guinness Partnership has given Bam FM a four-year to provide engineering, cleaning, security, waste and grounds maintenance for its 11 offices and its headquarters in Oldham.

Prospere Learning Trust has Bam FM looking after eight schools and academies in Manchester under a two-year contract

The company also has three-year contracts with both Northwood School in north London and the David Ross Educational Trust for 30 schools and academies across the East Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside.

Finally, Bam FM has a two-year contract to provide hard FM services at Lingfield Point business park in Darlington for estate agent Lambert Smith Hampton.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk