BAM takes ECI role on Tees Transporter restoration

The Tees Transporter (courtesy of BAM UK & Ireland)

BAM will undertake the next phase of investigations into the restoration of Middlesbrough’s iconic Transporter Bridge over the next 12 months. The bridge is one of the world’s largest surviving examples of its kind. With the bridge having closed in 2019 due to structural and safety concerns, BAM’s preliminary work will begin the process of restoring the historic landmark.

The Grade II* listed bridge, which spans the River Tees between Middlesbrough and Port Clarence, has been a defining feature of the region’s skyline since opening in 1911. Stretching 260 metres across the river and standing 69 metres tall, the structure is recognised as an important achievement in British engineering and a symbol of Teesside’s industrial heritage.

Unlike a conventional bridge, the Transporter uses a suspended gondola to carry vehicles and pedestrians across the river, allowing ships to pass beneath its elevated steel structure without obstruction.