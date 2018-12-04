BAM team wins further major contract on Munich’s S-Bahn

The contract will be carried out by a joint venture consisting of BAM subsidiary Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau, Max Bögl Stiftung & Co, Ed Züblin and Bauer Spezialtiefbau.

The contract includes the structural works of the western tunnel section from Donnersberger Bridge to Marienhof station and ‘Nukleus’ - the new underground rapid transit station at Munich Central Station.

Overall project manager Markus Kretschmer said: “After almost two years of preparatory works at the central station, we can initiate the second phase there and start with the main construction works in the coming year.”

The contract follows last month’s appointment of Ed Züblin, Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau, Max Bögl Foundation and Bauer Spezialtiefbau for another section of the S-Bahn project (link opens in new tab).

Another tender procedure is under way for the main construction works in the Marienhof section, with the contract set to be awarded in the coming weeks.