BAM to build £68m Salford hospital

CGI of Salford's new acute receiving centre

Planning permission for the six-storey hospital, to be built on the Salford Royal site, was granted in December 2019.

BAM’s appointment to the £68m project follows a competitive process under the Procure22 health framework.

The James Potter Building (previously referred to as the Acute Receiving Centre) is named in honour of the trust’s recently retired long-standing chairman. It is one of 48 new hospitals promised by the government by 2030.

Once complete, the specialist facility is expected to take 90% of all major trauma patients in Greater Manchester. It will also be the hub site for high risk general surgery across Bolton, Salford and Wigan.

BAM is now on Salford Royal’s site carrying out enabling works with a full construction programme start confirmed for 22nd February. Day Architectural has worked on the design with BAM and the Trust. The scheme aims to complete in summer 2023.

Rob Bailey, BAM’s healthcare construction manager said: “We have worked extensively on the design and programme with the trust to understand fully what their requirements are, and focus completely on what matters to them – providing a high quality building in which their patients are cared for and their staff can provide that care. That is how buildings should be delivered, with the outcomes the client wants placed at the centre.

“We have an integrated capability to deliver facilities, because apart from constructing buildings, we also design them, develop them and manage facilities inside them. This insight and understanding of the built environment empowers our use of digital tools and construction techniques, and it enhances the sustainability and energy efficiency we can bring to make buildings better to use and more efficient to run.”

The 9800m2 building will have a resuscitation area, five emergency theatres, inpatient beds, and diagnostic imaging. It will also have a helipad.

