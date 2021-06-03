BAM to build Jimmy’s pathology lab

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust finance director Simon Worthington and BAM preconstruction director Paul Cleminson on site in Leeds

The £27m facility will enable Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to bring many of its pathology services together into a purpose-built laboratory. It will also provide pathology services to hospitals across West Yorkshire and Harrogate.

Some of the services currently housed in outdated facilities in the Old Medical School at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) will move to the new laboratory.

BAM’s appointment follows a competitive process under the government’s Procure22 framework. The same contractor previously delivered the trust’s interoperative MRI scheme and NHS Nightingale Hospital.

Simon Worthington, director of finance for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said the appointment of BAM Construction “ will mean we can move forward at pace to progress to a full design for the new building”.

He added: “By bringing many of our pathology services under one roof we can maximise new technology and manpower to continue delivering a high-quality clinical service to support patient care. It will also allow staff to develop their skills in a new hi-tech facility.”

Paul Cleminson, BAM’s preconstruction director, said: “We are really pleased to continue our working partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. This pathology project allows us to build on that trust and understanding that our expertise in modern methods of construction, carbon net zero and smart digital technologies can deliver a true future-proofed building serving needs across West Yorkshire and Harrogate. There has been a demanding programme but we are on track.”

He said: “This scheme has the potential to push the boundaries of what digital construction can achieve, so we are very excited about not only the benefits it will bring for local people but also, what can be learned to help us all improve all healthcare buildings.”

Subject to progress BAM anticipates starting on site late this year and completing in late spring 2023.

