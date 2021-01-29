BAM brought in for scaled-back Middlesbrough office block

CGI of the Boho X building

BAM will initially operate under a pre-construction services agreement, with Beijing Construction Engineering Group taking on the role of developer.

Boho X is a 60,000 sq ft, seven-storey office building that is part of the Middlesbrough Council’s plan to promote the region’s digital sector.

The original plan was for a 19-storey tower with a £30m budget before a rethink by councillors.

The revised plans have been submitted to Middlesbrough Council planning department and BAM’s involvement comes via the Procure Partnerships Framework. Tees Valley Combined Authority is funding the project with the support of the Middlesbrough Council.

Tony Fitzgerald, BAM’s regional construction director, said: “We have been helping Middlesbrough develop and price the stage two design, and now designs are settled we look forward to being able to bring our market leading skills and experience to this exciting scheme.

“Boho X has been designed with sustainability at its heart, maximising the use of renewable technologies, envisaging a significant reduction in carbon emissions and creating leading wellbeing facilities including a swimming pool and gym.

“Our ability to integrate development, design, construction and managing facilities gives us market-leading capabilities to deliver highly sustainable buildings and – given the significance of this scheme – it enables us to be leaders in digital construction. The whole life knowledge and data we benefit from informs continuous learning and improvement. It will be very satisfying for us to deliver a transformative digital legacy in the area.”

BAM’s involvement in Middlesbrough’s Digital Quarter, locally known as Boho - The Digital City, dates back to 2009 when it built the first Boho Digital Enterprise Centre, followed in 2011 by Tuned In at My Place in Redcar, a media and arts facility.

BAM is currently behind the new Regent Cinema in Redcar and the new Northern School of Art in Middlesbrough, and has just finished the new High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool.

BAM’s track record in Middlesbrough also includes three buildings for Teesside University: The Curve, the Institute of Digital innovation and its Centre for Creative Technology.

