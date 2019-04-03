BAM to deliver £36m Jesus College scheme

CGI of how revamped Jesus College will look

Preparatory works are under way and the new facilities will expand and enhance the 1960s part of the college to create a public gateway to the college.

Main construction works at Northgate start soon and are expected to be completed during 2021. New facilities being built include a lecture theatre and a library, meeting spaces, 68 new student rooms and a digital hub.

MICA Architects has led the design, which also includes refurbishment of retail space in Market Street and Cornmarket.

Anthony Nagle, construction director for BAM Construction South East, said: “We have a stand-out track record in Oxford. The quality of buildings in this city are as good as anywhere in the UK and attract the best designs. The confined and historic conditions are also the most difficult to build in, so it takes a genuinely collaborative approach and real expertise to make big ambitions become a reality. That’s where I believe our experience and attitude count.”

BAM has been working in Oxford for several years on new developments for both Balliol College and Keble College. It was also recently was awarded a place on the University of Oxford’s capital projects partners framework for schemes over £20m, which runs for the next five years.