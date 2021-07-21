BAM to fit out Manchester HMRC building

Three New Bailey

Three New Bailey in Manchester will become home for some 2,000 civil servants during next year.

Main contractor Bowmer & Kirkland has now handed over the building to BAM for fit-out works.

BAM’s CAT B fit-out of the seven-storey regional centre totals 20,500 sqm, and spans across all seven floors including the building’s roof. With a 49-week construction programme the work is expected to complete in spring 2022. The team is now on site installing stud partitions and M&E.

Having completed the Three New Bailey project, Bowmer & Kirkland is now on site building Four New Bailey, set to be occupied by BT.

BAM’s work on the Manchester HMRC building follows the handing over of the Atlantic Square building in Glasgow, for which BAM was joint-developer and main contractor.

